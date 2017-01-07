Preview: Wild at Kings

The Minnesota Wild didn't let a New Year's Eve misstep trip them up as their NHL fourth-ranked offense ignited them to their 13th win in 14 outings overall and seventh straight on the road. The Wild look to add to both streaks on Saturday as they play the second contest of three consecutive against the California contingent with a visit to Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Kings.

Captain Mikko Koivu scored in Minnesota's 6-3 triumph over Los Angeles on Oct. 18 and celebrated his 800th career game Thursday with back-to-back goals in the third period in a 5-4 victory over Anaheim. The 33-year-old Finn has erupted for 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last 10 contests after mustering just 14 (six goals, eight assists) in his previous 27. The Kings certainly are in need of some offense as they were shut out for the fifth time this season and second in nine games (3-4-2) with Thursday's 4-0 setback against Detroit to begin their seven-game homestand. "It seems if (Jeff Carter, team-leading 21 goals) doesn't get a goal or whatever it may be, no one steps up and fills that void," forward Jordan Nolan said. "It's starting to get a little old. We're starting to get into crunch time here."

TV: 4 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN Wisconsin, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WILD (24-9-4): Coach Bruce Boudreau publicly admitted he wasn't worried about the struggles of veteran Zach Parise, who sputtered out of the gate and dealt with numerous injuries in addition to a bout of strep throat. Parise provided dividends for Boudreau's trust by recording points in three of his last four games - highlighted by a one-goal, two-assist performance on Thursday. "I told him I have complete faith in him, and I know his head is down because he wants to do so well so badly," Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune of Parise, who had an assist in the first meeting versus the Kings. "I just said, 'I think you're pressing a little bit.'"

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-16-4): Marian Gaborik may be Minnesota's all-time goal-scoring leader with 219 tallies, but the 34-year-old sure can't buy a break in Tinseltown of late. Gaborik saw a potential goal disallowed on Tuesday and has been held off the scoresheet in 11 straight contests dating to his lone goal of the season on Dec. 10. Gaborik has 13 tallies in his last 71 contests overall and just one in nine career meetings with the Wild, with whom he spent his first eight NHL seasons.

OVERTIME

1. Should Minnesota emerge victorious on Saturday, it would match Columbus for the longest road winning streak in the NHL this season.

2. Carter, who had two assists in the first encounter with the Wild, has recorded two-point performances in three of his last eight contests overall.

3. Minnesota veteran F Eric Staal recorded his 53rd career multi-goal performance on Thursday to increase his team-leading goal total to 13, matching last season's tally through 83 games with Carolina and the New York Rangers.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Wild 1