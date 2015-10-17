Kopitar’s OT goal helps Kings edge Wild

LOS ANGELES -- After managing just two goals in their previous three games, the Los Angeles Kings equaled that amount in a victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Center Anze Kopitar scored his first goal of the season, lifting the Kings to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Wild at Staples Center.

Kopitar delivered at 2:19 of the extra period, gathering a pass from Tanner Pearson and firing a winner past goaltender Darcy Kuemper as the Kings (1-3-0) ended a three-game skid.

“It’s definitely a big step for us,” Kings forward Jeff Carter said. “The first two games were pretty much a wash for us. We didn’t really get anything out of them. I‘m glad we came out with a better mindset right from that. We played more our style of game and when we do that usually good things happen.”

Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Kings.

Kuemper stopped 35 of 37 shots as the Wild (3-0-1) had its three-game winning streak stopped.

Center Tyler Toffoli put the Kings on the board for the first time in two games, fielding a pass from left winger Milan Lucic, who recorded his first assist as a King. Toffoli buried a shot past Kuemper for a power-play goal and 1-0 lead at 1:13 of the second period. It was Toffoli’s second goal this season. It also ended an 0-for-14 drought on power-play goals.

Minnesota tied the score in the third. The captain, Mikko Koivu, cashed in a rebound on a miss by left winger Zach Parise for a power-play goal at 5:37 of the period. For Koivu, it was his second goal of the season.

It stayed that way until Kopitar scored in overtime.

“A lot of times that first one is the hardest to get,” Milan said. “You saw here tonight how difficult it was once again to get that victory. Obviously, Quick was real good for us today to keep us in it, especially in the third period. For us, I thought our game was a full, 60-minute effort was much, much better.”

The Wild were coming off a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Phoenix on Thursday night. They appeared to be a bit weary in the first two periods before increasing their intensity in the third. Wild coach Mike Yeo said he knew the Kings would be tough to beat.

“We knew what we were going to face tonight, a winless team,” Yeo said. “It’s not like they’re a team you would expect to be winless at this point. We knew we were coming into a hornet’s nest. We definitely weren’t on top of it but I‘m very proud and pleased with how we responded in the third period.”

Los Angeles outshot Minnesota 16-5 in the opening period and 16-9 after two for a 32-14 edge. However, the Kings weren’t able to capitalize because they frequently misfired and fumbled attempts around the net.

That had been the case for the Kings in their previous three games, when they managed just two goals and allowed 12 in losses to the San Jose Sharks, the Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks.

While the Kings had struggled, the Wild came into the contest as one of four unbeaten NHL clubs. They had rolled to victories over the Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and the Coyotes.

“We came out strong. Obviously, we were one goal behind and we recognized that,” Koivu said. “We didn’t play badly but we know we can play a little bit better and ge more offensive like we did in the third.”

Kings rookie Derek Forbort made his NHL debut. Forbort attempted a shot in 11:33 of ice time. Forbort also served two minutes for a tripping penalty in the second period.

The Kings have never had an 0-4-0 start.

NOTES: Kings RW Dustin Brown moved past Rob Blake for sole possession of fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list of games played with 806. ... The Wild were 9-for-12, including a 7-for-7 effort in Thursday’s win against the Arizona Coyotes, in penalty kills entering Friday’s contest. ... Los Angeles took two of the three meetings last season. ... Minnesota scratched D Nate Prosser and G Niklas Backstrom. D Matt Greene and C Jodan Weal were unavailable for the Kings. ... Both clubs resume play Sunday. The Wild will cap their three-game road swing with a visit to the Anaheim Ducks, while the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche.