Preview: Wild at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to impress during a difficult early schedule, but could have another obstacle on their hands when they host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis, who has 10 points to lead his team to four wins in its last five games, missed practice Wednesday with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. The Wild had their three-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss at Toronto on Tuesday despite registering 23 more shots on goal.

The Lightning have plenty of offensive weapons at their disposal if St. Louis can’t go, led by Steven Stamkos and Teddy Purcell. Minnesota has scored two or fewer goals in five of seven games and will have to solve unbeaten goalie Ben Bishop, who handcuffed Los Angeles on Tuesday. Zach Parise leads the Wild offense with four goals and has 22 points in 24 career games versus Tampa Bay.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE WILD (3-2-2): Veteran goalie Niklas Backstrom (knee) is close to a return, but Josh Harding stopped 54-of-57 shots in three straight wins before relieving starter Darcy Kuemper at Toronto. The Wild lead the league in fewest average shots against (20.6) and two of their top five scorers are defensemen – Jonas Brodin (five points) and Jared Spurgeon (four). Free-agent signing Matt Cooke (six points) leads an offense that is averaging 2.43 goals and captain Mikko Koivu (five assists) has yet to hit the back of the net.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (4-2-0): Stamkos has nine points over the last five games and Purcell boasts four goals, including three on a Lightning power play that is 6-for-17 since the going scoreless in five chances during the opener. With St. Louis’ uncertain status, Tampa Bay recalled right wing Brett Connolly (four goals in preseason) from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Bishop continues to shine in net while turning aside 30 shots in a 5-1 win over the Kings, improving his record to 4-0-0 and his goal-against average to 1.71.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay D Sami Salo recorded four assists and is a plus-6 over the last three contests.

2. Minnesota is 5-1-1 in its last seven games against Tampa Bay - including a 3-1 victory at home on Nov. 28, 2011.

3. The Lightning have outscored their opponents 5-1 during the opening period this season..

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Wild 2