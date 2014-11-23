Lightning pull out of slide at home

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning entered Saturday night’s game desperately needing a victory, having lost two in a row and four of their last six games. Apparently, home cooking and a sellout crowd are all they needed.

Captain Steven Stamkos scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season to help the Lightning snap the losing streak and capture their eighth victory at home with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Stamkos is tied with Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin for the NHL scoring lead.

After going 1-2 on the road -- and arriving back from Toronto at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Tampa Bay began a stretch in which it will play seven of nine games at Amalie Arena, where the Lightning are 8-2-1 after Saturday.

“I thought it was an outstanding response, especially coming off the travel tribulations we had,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “To come back in this quick of a turn around was oustanding from the guys.”

Playing in front of home fans came in handy against a Wild team coming off of four straight victories -- and a team that had routed the Lightning 7-2 back on Oct. 25.

“I never thought we were 7-2 worse than them,” Cooper said.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the second period when Zach Parise and Thomas Vanek teamed up for a nifty goal.

Parise intercepted a pass just inside the Lightning blue line and dished it over to Vanek on the opposite side of the ice. Vanek held the puck just long enough to draw Lightning goalie Ben Bishop off his line and then slid the puck back over to Parise, who easily placed it into a wide-open net.

“The first period was typical Minnesota type of play,” Cooper said. “They don’t give you much. They were on us for a bit, but we weathered the storm and we bent, but we didn’t break. These are the type of games we’ll play down the stretch so it was good to have one of these.”

Playing in front of 19,204 fans at Amalie Arena, the Lightning evened the game during a power play when Steven Stamkos scored his 14th goal of the season at 13:42 of the second.

After Stamkos gathered a loose puck just beyond the Wild blue line, the Tampa Bay captain passed to defenseman Anton Stralman, who quickly gave it back to Stamkos. The Lightning center then zig-zagged through two Wild defensemen and flicked the puck through the pads of Minnesota goalie Darcy Kuemper, who made 26 saves.

The Wild entered the game allowing a league-low average of just 24.6 shots.

“When you make a mistake like that and give a team like that a turnover in the open ice, a team that moves the puck as well as they do, it will catch up to you,” Parise said. “We didn’t support each other enough. We were waiting for someone else to do something too much. We were just watching things happen too often.”

Tampa Bay took the lead a little under five minutes later when Alex Killorn deflected a slap shot by Stralman past Kuemper for his sixth goal of the season.

Killorn, who has scored in four straight games, began the play when he intercepted a clearing pass by the Wild and sent it across the ice to Ryan Callahan, who centered to Stralman.

“Alex has been hurt on and off here for a little while, but since he’s returned, he’s probably been our best forward,” Cooper said. “He’s really competed hard and karma’s catching him. He’s really putting some good games together here.”

Bishop increased his record to 12-3-2 in 17 starts this season. The Lightning goalie, who made 30 saves, has allowed two or fewer goals in five of his past six games.

NOTES: Lightning F Cedric Paquette, who sat out in Toronto with a lower-body injury, started in place of Vladislav Namestnikov, who missed his first game of the season. ... Lightning D Eric Brewer was a healthy scratch in favor of defenseman Mark Barberio. ... Thirty-four guests -- dads, brothers, mentors, fathers-in-law -- of the Wild players, coaches and staff arrived in the Sunshine State Friday night or Saturday for the team’s annual Fathers Trip. ... Wild captain Mikko Koivu, who missed nearly the entire third period in the team’s last game against the Flyers because of illness, was centering to Nino Niederreiter and Justin Fontaine at morning skate. ... Wild C Kyle Brodziak returned to the lineup against the Lightning. ... Lightning CEO Tod Leiweke previously served as the Wild’s president and COO. Lightning president Steve Griggs spent eight years as vice president of sales and service for the Wild.