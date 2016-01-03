Lightning edge Wild in shootout

TAMPA, Fla. - Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy said he had “many, many, many emotions” after the birth of his first child, a baby boy, two days ago.

He gave Tampa Bay Lightning fans many positive emotions after making 30 saves and stopping all three shots in the shootout to lift the Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Ryan Callahan scored for Tampa Bay in the shootout as the Lightning improved to 19-16-4.

Zach Parise, Mikko Koivu and Charlie Coyle failed to score in the bonus format for Minnesota (20-10-7), which got 28 saves from Devan Dubnyk.

“I just tried to keep it simple,” Vasilevskiy said about the shootout. “Just try to keep my positioning.”

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon tied the game at 2-2 with 2:39 left after scoring with a backhand rebound during a scrum in front of the net.

Minnesota appeared to tie the game at 12:22 of the third period on a power-play goal from Ryan Suter but a video review determined Zack Parise had interfered with Vasilevskiy and the goal was disallowed.

The Wild outshot the Lightning 15-3 in the third period to key the rally.

“We forechecked a little better,” Wild left wing Thomas Vanek. “We got some of those pucks back. They got the better of us in the first two periods and they would get the puck and go cross ice.”

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead at 11:40 in the first period when center Valtteri Filppula scored his fourth goal of the season. Steven Stamkos sent an outlet pass to forward Alex Killorn to start a 2-on-1 break, Filppula faked a shot to get Spurgeon to commit to a block and then snapped a wrist shot past Dubnyk.

“I thought we played well and it’s good to get the two points like that,” Filppula said. “It was good for us to go on the road after this win to end the homestand.”

Minnesota tied the game at 15:39 in the period with a goal from Coyle. Vasilevskiy tried to play the puck from behind his net, but Coyle intercepted his outlet pass and scored in the vacated spot.

”We got a point, we lost in a shootout,“ Wild coach Mike Yeo said. ”If we won the shootout I think we might be feeling better right now. But it’s not the end of the world, we just need to have a better start [Sunday].

Nikita Kucherov gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 1:03 in the second period with a one-timer off a pass from left wing Ondrej Palat that beat Dubnyk on the glove side.

“I thought we had one of the best starts we’ve had all year,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “We didn’t have the best third period but we are happy with the two points.”

NOTES: Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin was reassigned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The former third overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft has two goals and six assists in 19 games and has missed an additional 19 games with assorted injuries. “With everyone coming back at the same time it’s a good opportunity to get a young player a lot of ice time and get his game right back on top,” Lightning GM Steve Yzerman said. “We’ll bring him back at the appropriate time. I don’t have a set date for him to return.” ... Wild LW Zach Parise returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game. He participated in practice Friday and was deemed ready to go Saturday’s morning skate. He had 24:03 of ice time with a minus-1 rating. ... Lightning LW Ondrej Palat returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the past eight games and had 17:12 of ice time on 20 shifts. ... Wild C Erik Haula was in the lineup after missing practice Friday and had 10:03 of ice time.