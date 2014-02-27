Preview: Wild at Oilers

As the Minnesota Wild resume their march toward a Stanley Cup playoff berth with a game against the Oilers in Edmonton on Thursday, they hope their two best players left their Olympic disappointments in Russia. United States captain Zach Parise said the fourth-place finish was the most disappointed he’s ever been in his career and the left wing called the 5-0 loss to Finland in the bronze-medal game ”embarrassing.“ Defenseman Ryan Suter labeled the performance ”terrible.‘’

Parise and Suter, however, returned from Russia to rejoin a team which is enjoying a five-point lead for a wild card spot in the Western Conference, and is about to welcome back another key player. Captain Mikko Koivu, who hasn’t played since Jan. 4 because of a broken ankle, told NHL.com “progress has been good” and could play Thursday. The Oilers, who begin a five-game homestand, finished 2-0-1 prior to the break, but remain last in the West during yet another rebuilding season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SNET-West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE WILD (31-21-7): Center Mikael Granlund, who has five goals and 28 assists, was voted to the All-Olympics team by media after helping Finland win a bronze medal with a team-leading seven points. “I’ve been feeling good and playing with confidence for awhile (even) before the tournament,” Granlund told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I just need to keep going and get better.” While Niklas Backstrom missed practice Tuesday with what coach Mike Yeo called “mid-body soreness,” Yeo is anxious to see if goaltender Darcy Kuemper - 8-2-2 in 13 games as a starter since Jan. 7 - responds to the challenge of the Olympic break.

ABOUT THE OILERS (20-33-7): The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday, and Edmonton will be among the busiest teams. “It’s not rocket science where we are right now and what our strategy is going to be moving forward,” Oilers general manager Craig MacTavish told reporters. “We’ve got a number of guys that are UFAs that are veteran players that are going to elicit attention around the league from teams that are preparing for a playoff run that will be in all of those conversations.” Right wing Ales Hemsky, who recorded three goals and four points in five games with the Czech Republic in the Olympics, is expected to attract the most attention.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota is 17-5-7 in one-goal games - the seventh-best winning percentage in the NHL - while Edmonton is last at 8-8-7.

2. The Wild are 2-13-3 when trailing after one period and 4-8-13 when behind after two.

3. Minnesota won the first of three meetings this season 4-1 on Jan. 16 and is 14-3-0 versus Edmonton since the start of 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Oilers 2