Wild beat Oilers for 3rd straight win under new coach

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Minnesota Wild has been on fire since John Torchetti took over as head coach.

On Thursday, the Wild won their third game in a row since Torchetti replaced Mike Yeo as the team’s head coach, a 5-2 decision over the Edmonton Oilers.

All three of those wins have come on the road.

“If they know that they compete for each other, that’s the thing moving forward,” said Torchetti of the team’s turnaround. “If we keep competing and battling ... Our wall plays were huge for us tonight, everybody wanted to take a hit, everyone was driving through the puck taking the body. We were getting pucks out and we were getting the job done defensively.”

While Torchetti credited his team’s work ethic, Austrian right winger Thomas Vanek was the offensive lynchpin. He celebrated his 800th career NHL game in style, with a goal and an assist, including the game winner.

And Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves in a winning effort.

“It’s good, we’re playing good hockey right now and we’re getting rewarded for it,” said Kuemper. “It’s nice to see the smiles in everyone’s faces again and having some smiles coming to the rink again makes it a lot easier. Just the way we’re working for each other right now and cheering each other on, it’s contagious and we’re getting a lot of success.”

”It’s a world of difference, it feels like,“ said Wild center Charlie Coyle. ”All of sudden we feel good about ourselves, our confidence is growing each game and it’s a huge road trip for us.

Through the first eight minutes, the Oilers had plenty of jump and outshot the Wild 7-1. Minnesota looked like a team that had played the previous night in Calgary -- a step behind Edmonton at both ends of the ice.

That early surge was halted when Oilers left winger Lauri Korpikoski took a high-sticking minor and Wild right winger Jason Pominville scored on the ensuing power play at 9:30 on Minnesota’s third shot of the period.

Edmonton dusted itself off and regained the momentum by tying it 29 seconds later as rookie center Connor McDavid tapped home a pass from left winger Benoit Pouliot to make it 1-1.

The Wild power play struck again at 13:16 as defenseman Matt Dumba banked a pass of the skate of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

“The power play obviously was a big part of their success, getting the two off the bat,” said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. “They seamed us a number of times, which we wanted to prevent, but we were unable to do that. Then they scored on some secondary chances in and around the paint. Credit to them, but obviously an area we need to fix.”

With 2:41 left in the period, the Oilers tied it 2-2 with 2012 first-overall draft pick Nail Yakupov scoring only his fifth goal of the season. The Russian right winger broke a nine-game pointless drought with a bad-angle wrist shot that eluded Minnesota goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

”I felt pretty good tonight,“ said Yakupov. ”I had a lot of energy and was using my legs. I thought our line did pretty good on the forecheck and along the walls. We supported each other well.

Vanek put a puck over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Cam Talbot at 4:48 to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead.

It looked as if the Oilers had drawn level for a third time, when left winger Taylor Hall put the puck in the net on a delayed Minnesota penalty. But the referees ruled that the Wild had controlled the puck before it got to Hall, and blew the play dead. The Oilers did not score on the ensuing power play.

“I was told they had 100 per cent control,” said McLellan. “Hard to argue with that. Do I agree with it? When we start winning more games, I’ll start disagreeing with more calls.”

Kuemper laid out at full stretch to deny Yakupov’s breakaway effort before center Mikael Granlund made it 4-2 with 4:23 left in the second on the Wild’s 17th shot.

Coyle put a bow on the win with a late third period empty-net goal.

NOTES: Oilers RW Zack Kassian missed his second straight game because of illness but is expected to return to the lineup this weekend. ... The Oilers called up D Nikita Nikitin from their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., on Wednesday, as D Eric Gryba (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Nikitin was a healthy scratch. ... The Oilers also recalled G Anders Nilsson from Bakersfield and sent down G Laurent Brossoit, who gave up only one goal in Saturday’s shootout loss to Winnipeg. Brossoit needs regular starts in the minors. ... The Oilers have already used 31 different skaters and three goalies this season. ... Wild D Marco Scandella missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. ... The Wild scratched LW Chris Porter and G Niklas Backstrom, as the team is carrying three goalies.