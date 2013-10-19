Preview: Wild at Panthers

The Minnesota Wild were outscored 7-2 in their last two games but still have a shot at a .500 road trip. The Wild hope to pull even on the four-game swing when they close it out at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Florida is the perfect team against which Minnesota can regain its form offensively, ranking near the bottom of the league in goals allowed.

Florida surrendered 10 goals during its three-game losing streak and owns one win in its last seven contests. The Wild have scored more than two goals just twice in eight games, and totaled four in the first three games of the road trip. Captain Mikko Koivu recorded his first goal on Thursday, but it was the lone tally in a 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE WILD (3-3-2): Minnesota is receiving strong work in goal from Josh Harding but is not giving him much support - both on offense and the penalty kill. The Wild surrendered a goal on the penalty kill Thursday, making it seven out of eight games in which the opposition scored with the man-advantage. Jason Pominville and Zach Parise are proving to be solid on the power play but Minnesota struggles to score at even-strength.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (2-6-0): Florida brought in two-time Vezina Trophy winner Tim Thomas in the offseason, but the 39-year-old is struggling to shake off the rust after sitting out last season. Thomas drew the start against his former team on Thursday and allowed all three goals in a 3-2 home loss to the Boston Bruins. The struggles in net are making some of the problems more glaring on the other end, where the Panthers are without a power-play goal in six of eight games - including three straight.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers and Wild split two games during the 2011-12 season, with both contests venturing past regulation.

2. Minnesota G Niklas Backstrom (knee) was available Thursday after missing the previous week.

3. Florida rookie C Aleksander Barkov has been held without a point in three straight games.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Panthers 2