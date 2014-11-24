Preview: Wild at Panthers

After seeing their four-game winning streak snapped by one representative of the Sunshine State, the Minnesota Wild will try their luck against the other on Monday when they visit the Florida Panthers. Zach Parise scored his team’s lone goal in Saturday’s 2-1 setback to Tampa Bay and has three tallies in his last three contests. Parise, however, isn’t so much worried about his own performance as he is with the team’s woebegone power play.

“It’s a lot of sitting around and waiting for someone else to do something,” Parise told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune after his team went 0-for-3 with the man advantage versus the Lightning to drop to 6-for-62 on the season - including 1-for-38 on the road. “We just stand around and look at each other.” For what it’s worth, Nick Bjugstad has been worth watching as he scored five goals on Florida’s successful road trip (2-1-1) - highlighted by a four-point performance in a 6-2 victory over Anaheim on Nov. 16.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports North (Minnesota), Fox Sports Florida

ABOUT THE WILD (11-8-0): Jason Pominville collected a goal and an assist as Minnesota salvaged a split of the two-game series last season versus the Panthers with a 3-2 triumph on Nov. 15, 2013. Pominville is expected to play on Monday despite suffering a gruesome injury against the Lightning when he sliced open the top of his right ear. The veteran told reporters that he was fine after receiving stitches following the ordeal.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (7-5-6): Coach Gerard Gallant didn’t mince words when singling out his best player during Florida’s 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville on Saturday. “‘Louie’ was the star of the game and gave us a chance,” Gallant said of veteran goaltender Roberto Luongo, who made 48 saves versus the Predators and has stopped 76 of the last 80 shots he faced. Luongo boasts an impressive 5-1-1 mark with three shutouts and a rail-thin 1.13 goals-against average in his last seven starts versus Minnesota.

1. Wild LW Thomas Vanek, who notched his team-leading 10th assist on Saturday, has torched Florida to the tune of 21 goals and 32 points in 33 career meetings.

2. The Panthers assigned C Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Grimaldi scored his first career NHL goal versus the Predators.

3. Florida scored a power-play goal in four straight contests before going 0-for-2 versus Nashville.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Panthers 1