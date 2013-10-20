Panthers 2, Wild 1 (SO): Brad Boyes and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout and Tim Thomas denied both attempts in addition to making 30 saves as host Florida held off Minnesota.

Second overall pick Aleksander Barkov scored the tying goal on the power play in the third period and Tomas Fleischmann and Brian Campbell each recorded assists for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game slide.

Jonas Brodin recorded the lone goal for the Wild, who dropped their third straight and finished their road trip with a 1-3-0 mark. Josh Harding made 21 saves but Minnesota failed to score more than one goal for the third straight contest.

Thomas turned aside Zach Parise’s shot to begin the shootout before Huberdeau used some nifty stick work to fake out Harding on the other end. Thomas made a glove save on captain Mikko Koivu before Boyes pushed a shot between Harding’s pads to clinch the win.

Brodin gave Minnesota the lead on the power play 4:05 into the second when he corralled a long pass from Dany Heatley in the high slot and slapped it past Thomas on the low right side. Barkov finally got Florida on the board 6:49 into the third with a deflection of Fleischmann’s one-timer from above the right circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Heatley is still searching for his first goal this season. … Wild D Keith Ballard (head) exited the morning skate and was scratched from the lineup. … Florida had surrendered at least three goals in each of its previous five games.