Special night for Zucker lifts Wild over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Left winger Jason Zucker picked a good night to have his father at his game.

Zucker scored twice -- both on assists from center Mikko Koivu -- to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday.

In addition to the two goals, Zucker was active all night, taking a game-high nine shots in just 16 minutes on the ice. He also had a check that led to his second goal.

“My dad doesn’t get to see a lot of games, so it was nice to have him here and be able to experience this with him,” said Zucker, a left winger from Newport Beach, California.

It was the fifth win in the past six games for the Wild, who have 24 points.

Minnesota won without the benefit of a power-play goal, failing on three tries. On the road this season, the Wild has converted on just 1 of 41 power-play chances, the worst percentage in the NHL.

The Panthers, who have 20 points, played their first home game since a successful 2-1-1 road trip. However, the Panthers are just 3-4-1 at home this season.

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Panthers

Wild goaltender Niklas Backstrom made 29 saves and improved to 6-0-1 in his career against Florida.

“You can’t pick and choose when you play,” said Backstrom, who is 4-3 this season and has allowed just two goals in two of his losses. “You have to find a way to be sharp and be ready.”

Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo made 35 saves and fell to 6-5-5.

“They are a well-structured team,” Luongo said. “They are patient, and they wait for you to make a mistake.”

Luongo, who stopped a season-high 48 shots on Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators, was not sharp early. With 14:02left in the first period, he allowed Zucker to score on just the second shot of the game.

Koivu slipped a cross-ice pass to Zucker, who beat Luongo through the legs on a soft shot with no traffic in front.

Minnesota made it 2-0 with 2:17 left in the first period when right winger Nino Niederreiter took advantage of a giveaway by Panthers defenseman Willie Mitchell. Niederreiter swooped in all alone on Luongo, beating him with a forehand-to-backhand move that he roofed.

“I surprised the puck went there, and I just tried to beat the defense,” said Niederreiter, who leads the Wild with 10 goals this season. “(Luongo) was standing pretty wide so I tried to take my backhand, and it worked out.”

The Panthers cut their deficit to 2-1 with 14:26 left in the second period on a tip-in goal by left winger Shawn Thornton.

At first, the play was ruled no goal because of a perceived high stick by Thornton, who deflected a shot by defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

But after a review, it was called a goal -- the first for Thornton in a Panthers uniform.

With 2:41 left in the second period, Koivu and Zucker connected again. Zucker’s backhander off the post, his eighth goal of the season, gave Minnesota a 3-1 lead.

Minnesota made it 4-1 on an empty-net goal by left winger Zach Parise with 1:29 left.

”We were not ready to play from the start of the game,“ Luongo said. ”I could have been better on the first two goals. They both went through me. Those are not the types of goals I like to allow.

“We can’t spot the other team two goals and expect to come back every night. That’s not how this league works.”

NOTES: Three Panthers returned off the injured list on Monday: C Brandon Pirri (concussion), RW Scottie Upshall (lower body) and LW Sean Bergenheim (lower body). ... Panthers C Dave Bolland (groin) remains on injured list, although he is skating. ... Panthers C Rocco Grimaldi was sent to the minors to make room. His demotion came shortly after his first NHL goal, which came with 43 seconds left in regulation on Saturday night in Nashville, forcing overtime. ... Panthers C Vinny Trocheck, D Dylan Olsen and LW Tomas Fleischmann were healthy scratches. ... Wild D Jonas Brodin (sick) and LW Matt Cooke (hip) are out. ... Minnesota D Stu Bickel was a healthy scratch. ... Up next, Minnesota returns home to play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Florida plays host to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.