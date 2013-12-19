Preview: Wild at Penguins

The Minnesota Wild begin a four-game road trip by visiting the Eastern Conference-leading Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Penguins have won five straight contests and 10 of 11 while boasting a 15-3-0 mark at Consol Energy Center. Minnesota won its last two games and is tied for third in the Central Division, but is just 6-8-3 on the road and hasn’t posted a regulation victory away from home since Nov. 20.

The Wild placed goaltender Josh Harding on injured reserve while he adjusts his multiple sclerosis medication, leaving Niklas Backstrom to start Thursday’s tilt. Backstrom will be up against one of the league’s top offenses and Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who leads the NHL with 49 points and is riding an eight-game point streak. Penguins netminder Marc-Andre Fleury has started seven of eight December games and leads the league with 20 wins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Fox Sports North (Minnesota), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE WILD (20-11-5): Zach Parise and captain Mikko Koivu share the team lead with 27 points. Mikael Granlund has missed 10 games with a concussion but is eyeing a return to the lineup Thursday after participating in practice Tuesday. Backstrom is 2-5-2 with a .900 save percentage this season but is 3-1-0 with a .927 save percentage in his career against the Penguins.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (25-10-1): Fleury made 29 saves in a shootout victory over the Rangers in New York Wednesday, so backup Jeff Zatkoff could see his second start of the month. Pittsburgh is missing most of its blue-liners due to injury and learned it will be without defenseman Deryk Engelland until Dec, 27 due to suspension, leaving rookie Olli Maatta to play considerable minutes. Maatta is logging over 21 minutes of ice time per game this month. Evgeni Malkin (lower-body injury) has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota has scored 84 goals - the fewest of any Western Conference team currently in playoff position.

2. Pittsburgh has the best power play in the NHL, scoring 32 times on 119 man-advantage opportunities.

3. The Wild are 9-3-0 with one tie against the Penguins and have won their last six games in Pittsburgh dating back to Dec. 14, 2001.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Penguins 2