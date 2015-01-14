Perron helps Penguins break out vs. struggling Wild

PITTSBURGH -- David Perron is enjoying life with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The winger scored twice Tuesday for his first multi-goal game with the Penguins to help them break out of an offensive slump and roll to a 7-2 victory over Minnesota.

Perron completed the scoring with 3:21 remaining after also scoring in the first period. The winger has scored three goals in four games since being acquired from Edmonton in a trade after scoring just five in 38 games with the Oilers.

Coach Mike Johnston put Perron on the first line with superstar center Sidney Crosby and winger Chris Kunitz. That is quite a change for Perron, who was stuck on the third line in Edmonton on a team with the worst record in the NHL.

“I‘m getting a lot more opportunities,” Perron said. “I’ve probably had more shots in my first four games here than I had in my last 12 or 13 games in Edmonton. It’s a confidence factor. The more opportunities you get, the more confident you become.”

Perron has impressed Johnston, especially with his play Tuesday.

“It was his best game overall with the way he played defense, managed the puck,” Johnston said. “He’s dangerous around the net when he gets in those scoring areas.”

Six players scored for Pittsburgh (26-10-6), including Kunitz on the power play. Centers Marcel Goc and Brandon Sutter and defensemen Paul Martin and Kris Letang also found the back of the net.

Crosby had three assists and center Evgeni Malkin added two -- giving him eight points in the last five games -- in helping the Penguins win for the fifth time in their last seven games. Pittsburgh had scored two goals or less in four of its previous five games.

“We haven’t been scoring like I thought we would but we are starting to get our guys back (from injuries), starting to get lines back together and that helps a lot,” Johnston said.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury beat the Wild for the first time in six career starts, making 30 saves.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin and right winger Justin Fontaine scored goals for Minnesota (18-19-5), which lost its seventh consecutive game and is in last place in the Central Division.

Wild goalie Niklas Backstrom’s personal losing streak also reached seven games as he is 0-5-2 since Dec. 13. Backstrom stopped 29 shots.

The Wild have been outscored 27-10 during their losing streak and have also lost 12 of their last 14 games.

Minnesota held a players-only meeting after the game.

”It’s similar to a lot of our games right now, we unravel,“ Wild coach Mike Yeo said. ”Something bad happens in the game and one bad play turns into many more.

“We use the word ‘unflappable’ and for whatever reason it’s not in our vocabulary right now. For whatever reason we just fall apart and we start to press and make bigger mistakes.”

The Penguins broke the game open by scoring three goals in the first 10:56 of the third period to extend their lead to 6-1. Sutter scored his ninth at 5:03, Martin netted his second at 9:08 and Letang scored his ninth.

Fontaine scored his fourth for the Wild with 6:03 remaining and Perron countered for the Penguins.

The Penguins scored twice in the first 12:04 to take a 2-0 lead on goals by Goc -- his second -- and Perron.

The Wild cut the lead in half on Brodin’s second goal at 5:13 of the second period but Kunitz answered 92 seconds later with his 13th.

NOTES: Minnesota G Niklas Backstrom started for a fourth straight game as G Darcy Kuemper continued to be sidelined with a lower-body injury. Kuemper skated Tuesday but coach Mike Yeo did not have a timetable for his return. ... Wild D Marco Scandella missed his fourth straight game with a head injury and will also sit out Thursday’s game at Buffalo. He is tentatively scheduled to return Saturday for a home game against Arizona. ... Minnesota RW Nino Neiderreiter’s goalless streak stretched to 13 games and D Ryan Suter’s reached 10. ... Suter was also minus-4, making him minus-22 in his last 20 games, and he took out his frustration by elbowing Penguins RW Steve Downie in the first period and knocking him out of the game. ... Neiderreiter and Pittsburgh RW Craig Adams were each credited with six hits. ... The Penguins killed off their lone penalty and are 31-for-32 in the last 10 games. ... Pittsburgh scored on the power play for a second straight game after going 4-for-58 with the man advantage in its prior 19 games.