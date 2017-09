G Devan Dubnyk, facing his former team, the Coyotes,made 25 saves to post his 100th career win.

LW Zach Parise opened the scoring on a power play at 9:22 of the first period. RW Jason Pominville deflected D Ryan Suter’s shot from the point, and it caromed off the end boards onto Parise’s backhand at the far post. Parise’s league-leading fifth goal of the season marked the first power-play goal the Coyotes allowed in 12 opponents’ chances.