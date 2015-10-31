Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

F Tyler Graovac took a step forward, and a step back, on Thursday. He skated in a full team practice for the first time since he suffered a groin injury on Oct. 8 but had to leave practice early and is reportedly not close to returning to the Minnesota lineup.

LW Jason Zucker got the raucous crowd involved right away, scoring on Minnesota’s first shot of the game, just 18 seconds after the opening faceoff. Pressured by Chicago defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson in front of the net, Zucker spun around with a low shot that found a small space between the post and Darling’s left skate.