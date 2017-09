LW Michael Keranen became the third player in Minnesota’s past five games to make his NHL debut.

C Erik Haula is ill and did not travel with the club to Pittsburgh. Coach Mike Yeo said Haula’s status for the fourth and final game of the road trip, Thursday at Boston, is unclear. Yeo said the Wild did not want Haula potentially spreading his illness by being around his teammates

LW Zach Parise missed his fifth game in a row because of a sprained right medial collateral knee ligament.