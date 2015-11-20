Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

D Nate Prosser played in his 200th NHL game.

D Marco Scandella, who suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, was placed on injured reserve, meaning he has to miss at least seven days and two games. “He’s a huge part of our defensive game,” said Wild coach Mike Yeo, who was also without Scandella for two games last week after he left for two days to be with his ailing father. “But (without) his skating ability, his special teams, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity there for somebody else to step in and try to take advantage of it.”

LW Zach Parise missed his sixth game with a knee injury.