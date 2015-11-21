Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

F Keranen was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Keranen, 25, was recalled by Minnesota and recorded one hit in 6:09 of ice time in his NHL debut at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. He has tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) and eight penalty minutes in 13 games with Iowa this season. The 6-2, 170-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, recorded 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) with Iowa last season.

D Gustav Olofsson was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Olofsson, 20, was recalled by Minnesota and recorded two hits and one shot on goal in 10:41 of ice time in his NHL debut Thursday night at Boston. He has notched three assists in 17 games with Iowa this season. The 6-3, 197-pound native of Boras, Sweden, has collected four points (one goal, three assists) and 37 shots on goal in 26 career AHL games with Iowa.