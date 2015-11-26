Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

F Kurtis Gabriel was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Gabriel, 22, made his NHL debut on Nov. 10 registering five penalty minutes in a win against Winnipeg.

C Jordan Schroeder, who is battling an illness, was scratched Wednesday. Schroeder was Vancouver’s first-round draft pick, 22nd overall, in 2009 and played his first 56 NHL games with the Canucks.

F Christoph Bertschy was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL under emergency conditions. Bertschy, 21, made his NHL debut on Nov. 7 and has played in two games with Minnesota this season. The native of Fribourg, Switzerland, has collected nine points (two goals, seven assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 19 games with Iowa this season.

F Brett Bulmer was sent down to AHL Iowa on Tuesday. Bulmer, 23, was recalled by Minnesota on Nov. 16 and skated in three games totaling two shots on goal.