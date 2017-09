F Christoph Bertschy was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL on Thursday. Bertschy, 21, was recalled on an emergency basis the day before and logged a team-high four hits in 6:14 of ice time in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. He has skated in three games with Minnesota this season and made his NHL debut on Nov. 7. The native of Fribourg, Switzerland, has collected nine points (two goals, seven assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 19 games with Iowa this season.