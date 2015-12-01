FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Christian Folin was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Folin, 24, has collected two assists and nine penalty minutes in 14 games with Minnesota this season. He was assigned to Iowa on Saturday and recorded one goal and five shots on goal in two AHL games. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound native of Gothenburg, Sweden, has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 55 career NHL games with the Wild.

F Jordan Schroeder was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Schroeder, 25, has one goal and 11 shots on goal in 11 games with Minnesota this season and five points (two goals, three assists) in eight contests with Iowa. The 5-9, 184-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., has notched 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 92 career NHL games with Vancouver and Minnesota.

