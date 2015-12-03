Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

D Christian Folin was reassigned to Iowa of the AHL. Folin, 24, has two assists and nine penalty minutes in 14 games with Minnesota and one goal in two games with Iowa this season. The 6-4, 219-pound native of Gothenburg, Sweden, has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 55 career NHL games with the Wild.

D Mike Reilly was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Reilly, 22, has collected nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 23 games with Iowa this season. The 6-2, 191-pound blueliner recorded 42 points (six goals, 36 assists) in 39 games during his junior season at the University of Minnesota in 2014-15. He signed with the Wild as a free agent on July 1 and has not appeared in an NHL game.