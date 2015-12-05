FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 6, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves to win a goaltending battle in the Minnesota Wild’s 1-0 victory over the Maple Leafs. Dubnyk recorded his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season and won his 13th game of the season two nights after allowing one goal to the Chicago Blackhawks. “One goal against, that’s pretty good in two games,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “Toronto was doing a pretty good job as far as net-front play and as far as throwing pucks there. A lot of traffic in front. I thought he was picking up those pucks extremely well tonight.”

D Matt Dumba scored the game’s lone goal battle in the Minnesota Wild’s 1-0 victory over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Dumba’s power-play blast from the right circle was his third goal of the season and first in 11 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.