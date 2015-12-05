Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves to win a goaltending battle in the Minnesota Wild’s 1-0 victory over the Maple Leafs. Dubnyk recorded his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season and won his 13th game of the season two nights after allowing one goal to the Chicago Blackhawks. “One goal against, that’s pretty good in two games,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “Toronto was doing a pretty good job as far as net-front play and as far as throwing pucks there. A lot of traffic in front. I thought he was picking up those pucks extremely well tonight.”

D Matt Dumba scored the game’s lone goal battle in the Minnesota Wild’s 1-0 victory over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Dumba’s power-play blast from the right circle was his third goal of the season and first in 11 games.