Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
December 12, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Keith Ballard announced his retirement from the NHL because of concussion issues. Ballard hasn’t played in a year, with Wednesday being the one-year anniversary of him being hit along the boards and hitting his head on the dasher and ice, an injury that required hospitalization. The 33-year-old Ballard suffered a concussion and facial fractures on the play. “I didn’t want to retire at this time, but with the bigger picture in mind, it was a no-brainer,” Ballard told Mike Russo of the Star Tribune. “You look at so many athletes and they struggle for so long and I don’t want that to be me. I want to live a healthy life, be there for my wife and kids.”

