Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Darcy Kuemper, who was making his fourth consecutive start, made 29 saves Tuesday.

LW Thomas Vanek scored once and added three assists as Minnesota blasted past the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 and the Wild improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight games with their largest offensive outburst of the season. “All around we played well and made good passes all together,” said Vanek. “That’s always the big thing is getting pucks to the net and moving the puck. I think if you can do that we’re going to give each other good looks and tonight we scored on them.”

C Mikko Koivu scored once and added three assists as Minnesota blasted past the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 and the Wild improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight games with their largest offensive outburst of the season.