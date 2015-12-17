FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 18, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Darcy Kuemper, who was making his fourth consecutive start, made 29 saves Tuesday.

LW Thomas Vanek scored once and added three assists as Minnesota blasted past the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 and the Wild improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight games with their largest offensive outburst of the season. “All around we played well and made good passes all together,” said Vanek. “That’s always the big thing is getting pucks to the net and moving the puck. I think if you can do that we’re going to give each other good looks and tonight we scored on them.”

C Mikko Koivu scored once and added three assists as Minnesota blasted past the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 and the Wild improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight games with their largest offensive outburst of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.