Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves for his 14th win, leading the Wild to a 5-2 decision over the Rangers. He was making his first start since Dec. 5 after missing five games due to a mild groin strain.

D Matt Dumba’s baseball swing at a rebound off the chest of Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist with 2:30 to go in the middle period gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead. “I played (baseball) when I was little growing up,” Dumba said. “It’s still a sport that I follow and play in the summer here and there with my buddies. I don’t really know if that has much to do with it. I just got lucky tonight.”

RW Jason Pominville and LW Chris Porter scored 40 seconds apart midway through the third period, lifting the Wild to a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday. The backhanders by Pominville and Porter past New York G Henrik Lundqivst helped the Wild get a point in their season-high ninth straight game (6-0-3).

C Mikko Koivu scored his second goal of the game with 2:17 remaining and added an assist in the Wild’s 5-2 win over the Rangers. “You always want to produce,” said Koivu, who has seven points in his past two games. “When you’re out there for power plays and things like that, you want to help the team with getting some offense going and getting some momentum.”