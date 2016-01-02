Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

D Tyson Strachan was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday. Strachan, 31, recorded two assists and ranks second on Iowa with 34 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He was recalled by Minnesota on Dec. 9 but did not appear in a game before being reassigned to Iowa on Dec. 17. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Melfort, Saskatchewan, tallied five assists and 44 penalty minutes in 46 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season. He has 20 points (one goal, 19 assists) and 199 penalty minutes in 184 career NHL games in parts of seven seasons with St. Louis, Florida, Washington and Buffalo. Strachan was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2003 NHL draft. He was signed as a free agent by the Wild on July 2.