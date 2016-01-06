FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 6, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Ryan Carter (hand) was scratched, but the club doesn’t think he will be out of the lineup much longer.

C Mikko Koivu was taken to a Columbus hospital after slamming awkwardly into the end boards during the first period of a game against the Blue Jackets in Nationwide Arena. The Wild did not immediately provide an update. Koivu lost his balance after he was shoved in the shoulder by Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard as they neared a puck in the corners. After hitting the ice, Koivu slid a few feet before colliding back-first with the wall. He skated off under his own power, but went immediately to the dressing room and was taken to the hospital. Koivu has played in all 39 games this season. He has 10 goals and leads the team with 32 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
