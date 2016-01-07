Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

C Mikael Granlund had a goal and two assists for the Wild in a win Tuesday.

C Mikko Koivu slammed awkwardly into the boards after getting tangled with Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard and did not return. Koivu was taken to a local hospital, but the Wild did not provide an update on his injury. Yeo said he wasn’t sure if Koivu would spend the night in Columbus.

LW Zach Parise recorded his fourth career hat trick and helped the Wild separate from the Columbus Blue Jackets and win 4-2 in a traffic-jam of a game Tuesday in Nationwide Arena. “We play well without the puck as a team,” Parise said. “But I thought tonight was one of our best games in the offensive zone for a while. It’s been a while since we’ve had one of those, but it was fun.”