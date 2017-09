D Mike Reilly, a fourth-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft and the 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Minnesota, made his NHL debut on Saturday. Reilly had 18 points (13 assists) in 32 games with AHL Iowa prior to being recalled on Friday.

