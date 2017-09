G Devan Dubnyk notched 25 saves for the Wild (22-14-8), who were shut out for the first time this season and have now lost three in a row. “You can’t get too crazy when you’re one shot or one bounce away,” Dubnyk said. “They get a lucky one, the first one, on a missed shot and that’s the game. You can’t be too fired up when you’re one bounce or one shot away.”