C Mikael Granlund scored just one goal in 26 games since Nov. 21 and that was into an empty net.

C Jarret Stoll, claimed off waivers Dec. 15 from the Rangers, scored his first goal with the Wild and his second overall Wednesday during a 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

D Tyson Strachan was recalled from AHL Iowa on Tuesday to replace C Ryan Carter, but he was scratched Wednesday.