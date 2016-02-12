FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 13, 2016 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves but gave up a hat trick to LW Alex Ovechkin in a loss for Minnesota. “The puck finds him. When it does, he obviously doesn’t make any mistakes,” Dubnyk said. “The puck just went to him on all three goals. If he’s ripping them by me, then I’ll figure something else out. But every single puck ends up on his tape and he doesn’t make a mistake. That puck off the wall, I don’t think anybody else on the ice is putting that one in the net.”

D Jared Spurgeon missed his second consecutive game while recovering from a bone bruise. He practiced with the team on Thursday morning but was given another game to rest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.