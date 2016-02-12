Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves but gave up a hat trick to LW Alex Ovechkin in a loss for Minnesota. “The puck finds him. When it does, he obviously doesn’t make any mistakes,” Dubnyk said. “The puck just went to him on all three goals. If he’s ripping them by me, then I’ll figure something else out. But every single puck ends up on his tape and he doesn’t make a mistake. That puck off the wall, I don’t think anybody else on the ice is putting that one in the net.”

D Jared Spurgeon missed his second consecutive game while recovering from a bone bruise. He practiced with the team on Thursday morning but was given another game to rest.