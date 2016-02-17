FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves Monday as Minnesota beat Vancouver 5-2. Dubnyk’s previous win was a 2-1 decision over Dallas on Jan. 9.

D Jared Spurgeon had a goal and assist for Minnesota in a 5-2 victory at Vancouver on Monday.

D Jared Spurgeon returned to the Wild lineup Monday after missing three games with a deep bruise, and he registered a goal and an assist in a win at Vancouver.

LW Zach Parise worked hard to score a first-period goal, leading Minnesota to a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Monday night. Parise opened the scoring when he flattened D Matt Bartkowski with a check, picked up the loose puck, then fired a rocket over Vancouver G Jacob Markstrom’s shoulder for his 18th goal of the season.

