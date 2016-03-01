Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

D Conor Allen was acquired by the Wild from the Senators in exchange for F Michael Keranen. Allen, 26, has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 minor league games over two stops this season. He has played in seven NHL games over parts of two seasons with the New York Rangers.

F Scott Sabourin was acquired by the Wild from the Kings in exchange for F Brett Sutter. Sabourin, 23, hasn’t played in the NHL this season. He had five points (three goals, two assists) in 28 games for Ontario of the AHL.

RW David Jones was acquired by the Wild from the Flames on Monday in exchange for G Niklas Backstrom and Minnesota’s sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft. Jones, 31, had 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 59 games for the Flames.