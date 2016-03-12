FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 13, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Steve Michalek was reassigned to Iowa of the AHL. Michalek, 22, was recalled under emergency conditions Thursday and did not appear in the game against Edmonton. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in eight games with Iowa this season.

F Jordan Schroeder was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Schroeder, 25, has notched 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games with Iowa this season, including a point in his last four AHL games. He has one goal in 15 games with Minnesota this season.

