Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Steve Michalek was reassigned to Iowa of the AHL. Michalek, 22, was recalled under emergency conditions Thursday and did not appear in the game against Edmonton. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in eight games with Iowa this season.

F Jordan Schroeder was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Schroeder, 25, has notched 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games with Iowa this season, including a point in his last four AHL games. He has one goal in 15 games with Minnesota this season.