Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Steve Michalek was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, the Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday. Michalek was recalled under emergency conditions on Friday and has not appeared in a game for Minnesota. He is 6-3-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average in nine games with Iowa.

RW Jason Pominville participated in a full morning skate with the team Tuesday, but he has yet to return to game action. He missed his seventh consecutive game with a groin injury he sustained in Minnesota’s 3-2 shootout win at Buffalo on March 5.

LW Thomas Vanek was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game and for the fourth time this season Tuesday. During the team’s morning skate, Vanek admitted he is frustrated but determined to keep working hard to get back into the lineup.