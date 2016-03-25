FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 26, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Jason Zucker took his turn in the arena pressbox on Thursday night as a healthy scratch. Zucker was held to a goal and no assists in his last seven games.

D Jared Spurgeon scored twice Thursday as Minnesota posted a 6-2 win over Calgary.

LW Thomas Vanek was back in the lineup on Thursday after being a healthy scratch for the Wild’s three previous games.

C Mikko Koivu had three assists in the first period Thursday, giving him 29 career games with three or more points. He became the third player in franchise history to record three assists in a period.

LW Zach Parise recorded a first-period hat trick Thursday, leading Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Calgary.

G Devan Dubnyk had 31 saves for the Wild, who won their fourth in a row by posting a 6-2 victory over Calgary on Thursday.

