F Mario Lucia, a Wild prospect and son of University of Minnesota coach Don Lucia, skated for the Iowa Wild in the AHL team’s 3-2 home loss to the Manitoba Moose. Lucia signed with the Wild after four seasons of college hockey at Notre Dame.

LW Jason Zucker was a healthy scratch four times in March and didn’t do much to work his way back into the coaching staff’s good graces on Thursday, finishing with no points or shots on goal for the second straight game.