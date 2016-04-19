Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

C Grayson Downing was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. He has recorded 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 56 games with Iowa this season -- second on the team in goals and scoring.

RW Kurtis Gabriel was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. He had six goals and four assists in 66 games for Iowa.

C Tyler Graovac was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. He had five goals and 11 assists in 38 games for Iowa.

G Stephen Michalek was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. He had a 7-5-2 record with a 2.63 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 games for Iowa.

RW Zack Mitchell was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. Mitchell has recorded 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 70 games with Iowa this season. He leads the team in goals and scoring.

D Hunter Warner was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. He had one assist in three games for Iowa.

D Zach Palmquist was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. He had four goals and seven assists in 69 games for Iowa.

D Tyson Strachan was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Monday. He had one goal and 12 assists in 67 games for Iowa.