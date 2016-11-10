FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2016 / 3:21 AM / 10 months ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Zack Mitchell was recalled by the Wild from Iowa of the AHL. Mitchell, 23, has recorded one goal in 11 games with Iowa this season. He tallied 42 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 70 games with Iowa last season.

D Mike Reilly was recalled by the Wild from Iowa of the AHL. Reilly, 23, has seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven contests with Iowa. He posted one goal and six assists in 29 games with Minnesota during his rookie campaign in 2015-16.

F Christoph Bertschy was recalled by the Wild from Iowa of the AHL. Bertschy, 22, has tallied one assist in three games with Minnesota and three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games with Iowa this season.

D Marco Scandella was placed on the Wild's long-term injured reserve list due to a high right ankle sprain suffered on Oct. 27 at Buffalo. Scandella, 26, has one assist and eight shots on goal in seven games this season. He recorded 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 73 games last season.

