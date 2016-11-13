Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

LW Joel Eriksson Ek left Saturday's game only 20 seconds into the contest when he was struck in the chin with a shot but returned for the second period.

Backup G Darcy Kuemper (1-1-0) is expected to get the start in Ottawa on Sunday when the Wild conclude their four-game road swing.

LW Zach Parise missed his fifth straight game Saturday with a lower body injury. The Wild are hoping to have him return to the lineup Tuesday night a home against the Calgary Flames or Thursday night at home against Boston Bruins.