Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves Thursday in the Wild's 5-2 victory at Nashville. Dubnyk (15-6-3) allowed two goals or fewer for the sixth consecutive game. He hasn't given up more than three goals in any of his 24 games this season, logging NHL bests in save percentage (.947) and goals-against (1.60) prior to Thursday.

RW Nino Niederreiter registered two assists Thursday in the Wild's 5-2 win at Nashville.

C Mikael Granlund and C Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist Thursday in the Wild's 5-2 win at Nashville.

C Eric Staal scored two goals Thursday in the Wild's 5-2 win at Nashville.