C Pat Cannone was recalled by the Wild from Iowa of the AHL. Cannone, 30, has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 29 games with Iowa this season. He had 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) and 38 penalty minutes in 73 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves last season. He was signed by Minnesota to a one-year, two-way contract on July 1, and has not appeared in an NHL game.