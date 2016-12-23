FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
December 24, 2016 / 3:03 AM / 8 months ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jordan Schroeder, called up from the AHL's Iowa Wild to replace LW Zach Parise (illness), suited up for the big club for the first time since Nov. 5. He scored a goal in Minnesota's win at Montreal on Thursday.

G Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves Thursday in the Wild's 4-2 win at Montreal.

C Mikael Granlund was credited with two assists Thursday in the Wild's 4-2 win at Montreal.

D Jared Spurgeon appeared in his 400th NHL game Thursday. He scored a goal in Minnesota's win at Montreal on Thursday.

C Erik Haula missed a second game with a lower-body injury.

C Eric Staal scored a short-handed goal early in the third to lift the Wild to a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday.

LW Zach Parise missed the Thursday game at Montreal due to an illness.

