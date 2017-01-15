FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 16, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 7 months ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Mikael Granlund was credited with two assists, including one on the third-period game-winner, Saturday in the Wild's 5-4 win at Dallas.

LW Jason Zucker had the game-winning goal go in off his right shoulder with 6:45 remaining as the Wild earned a 5-4 win at Dallas on Saturday. Zucker, who also had an assist, scored his 11th of the season after a pass from Mikael Granlund, who had two assists, deflected first off Kari Lehtonen's stick and then off Zucker.

G Darcy Kuemper stopped 34 of 38 shots Saturday in the Wild's 5-4 win at Dallas. Kuemper started for just the third time over Minnesota's past nine games. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after the morning skate on Saturday that G Devan Dubnyk would start the Sunday game at Chicago to complete the back-to-back.

