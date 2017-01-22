Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

LW Jason Zucker scored two goals in Saturday's 5-3 comeback victory over Anaheim.

D Ryan Suter set up the tying goal and scoring the game-winner less than a minute later on his 32nd birthday in Saturday's 5-3 comeback victory over Anaheim. With the Wild trailing by a goal in the waning minutes of the third period, Suter's cross-ice pass was redirected by Erik Haula past Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier to tie the score. Only 36 seconds later, Suter's seeing-eye shot from below the goal line banked off Bernier's pad and into the net. "That was fun," Suter said. "It was loud, the crowd was into it, it was a lot of fun. It was a good ending to a great day."