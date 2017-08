D Mike Reilly was recalled by Minnesota from the AHL Iowa Wild on Monday. Reilly, 23, recorded 14 shots on goal and averaged 12:45 in time on ice in 13 games with Minnesota this season. The native of Chicago also has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 29 games with Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Reilly owns one goal and six assists in 42 career NHL contests with Minnesota.