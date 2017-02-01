Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Graovac scored twice Tuesday in the Wild's 5-2 win at Edmonton. "Chipping in any way you can, whether it's faceoff or being good defensively or giving momentum to the next line, that's our job as the fourth line," said Graovac, who has six goals and no assists in 40 games. "That just helps everybody."

G Devan Dubnyk will start Wednesday when Minnesota plays Calgary in the second of back-to-back games. He sat out the Tuesday game at Edmonton.

G Darcy Kuemper, starting so Devan Dubnyk could get some rest after flying in from Los Angeles following the All-Star Game, held up his end of the deal, stopping 41 of 43 shots and even chipping in an assist Tuesday in the Wild's 5-2 win at Edmonton.