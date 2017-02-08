G Devan Dubynk turned aside 38 shots Tuesday in the Wild's 4-2 win at Winnipeg. However, he received much-needed help from his defensemen on a couple shots that trickled through his legs and nearly over the goal line.

RW Nino Niederreiter scored twice Tuesday in the Wild's 4-2 win at Winnipeg.

C Charlie Coyle recorded three assists Tuesday in the Wild's 4-2 win at Winnipeg. "It was a little different playing at center tonight, but it felt good getting speed up the middle with (Jason) Pominville and (Nino) Niederreiter and we had some good chemistry early on," Coyle said. "They were just simple plays that got to the net and they happened to go in and that made us feel good about ourselves."

RW Jason Pominville scored twice and added two assists Tuesday in the Wild's 4-2 win at Winnipeg.